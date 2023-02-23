UrduPoint.com

Finland To Buy $39Mln Worth Of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Finland to Buy $39Mln Worth of Anti-Tank Missiles From Sweden's Saab - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Finnish Defense Minister Mikko Savola has authorized the procurement of NLAW anti-tank missile systems from Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab for 37 million Euros ($39 million), the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Minister of Defence Mikko Savola has approved the Defence Forces' proposal to procure NLAW anti-tank missiles," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "the overall value of the procurement without value added tax is about EUR 37 million."

The ministry specified that the purchase will be financed from a "supplementary budget" that includes funding for procuring rapidly launched defense equipment.

Finland will procure the missiles delivered by Saab jointly with Sweden and the United Kingdom under a framework agreement between the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration and Saab, the ministry said.

