Finland To Buy 64 US F-35 Fighter Jets In Deal Worth Around 10bn Euros: Government

Fri 10th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Finland will replace its fleet of ageing fighter jets with an order of 64 F-35A multi-role fighters from US contractor Lockheed Martin in a deal worth around 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion), the government said Friday

The six-year tendering process included rival bids from Boeing, France's Dassault, Swedish Saab and the Eurofighter consortium of the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

