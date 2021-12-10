UrduPoint.com

Finland To Buy 64 US F-35 Fighter Jets In Deal Worth 8.4bn Euros: Government

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:39 PM

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Finland will replace its fleet of ageing fighter jets with an order of 64 F-35A multi-role fighters from US contractor Lockheed Martin in a deal worth 8.4 billion Euros ($9.5 billion), the government said Friday.

The six-year tendering process included rival bids from Boeing, France's Dassault, Swedish Saab and the Eurofighter consortium of the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

