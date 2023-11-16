Open Menu

Finland To Close Border Crossings With Russia Over Migrant Influx

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Finland to close border crossings with Russia over migrant influx

Finland will close four of its eight eastern border crossings with Russia early Saturday, the government said, accusing Moscow of deliberately turning a blind eye to illegal migrants

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Finland will close four of its eight eastern border crossings with Russia early Saturday, the government said, accusing Moscow of deliberately turning a blind eye to illegal migrants.

The Nordic country, which shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia, has seen a surge in illegal crossings since August, primarily nationals from the middle East and Africa without visas, according to Finland's border guard.

"Today the government has made the decision to close the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border crossing points on the land border between Finland and Russia," Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told reporters.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo accused Russia of acting deliberately to destabilise Finland in response to its NATO adhesion earlier this year.

