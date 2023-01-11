UrduPoint.com

Finland To Consider Supply Of Leopards To Kiev With Participation Of Other States -Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Finland to Consider Supply of Leopards to Kiev With Participation of Other States -Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Finnish government will consider the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine should there be a group of countries supporting the delivery of these tanks, local media reported on Tuesday.

Politico reported on Monday that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks.

The Yle broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Finland has yet to make any decisions on the delivery of Leopard to Ukraine. However, if there is a group of countries that supports the delivery of tanks, Finland will consider its participation in the delivery of equipment. The Finnish government is waiting for decisions from Germany and other major countries and will not be the first to decide on the delivery of Leopards.

The delivery of German-made Leopards will require Berlin's re-export license, the report said.

Finland has over 200 Leopard 2 tanks.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

Related Topics

Fire Ukraine Moscow Russia France Germany Berlin Kiev Poland Finland February Media From Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 1 ..

&#039;Pink Caravan&#039; calls on riders to join 11th pan-UAE breast cancer awar ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Printing &amp; Publishing Business Group

6 hours ago
 Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in Octob ..

Foreign assets up 0.41% to AED426 billion in October 2022

7 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics ..

Special Olympics UAE prepares for Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023

7 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Bulgaria

7 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Pakistan&#039;s Chief of Army Staff

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.