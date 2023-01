Finland to Consider Supply of Leopards to Kiev With Participation of Other States -Reports

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The Finnish government will consider the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine should there be a group of countries supporting the delivery of these tanks, local media reported on Tuesday.

Politico reported on Monday that France and Poland were pushing Germany to equip Kiev with its powerful Leopard 2 tanks.

The Yle broadcaster reported, citing sources, that Finland has yet to make any decisions on the delivery of Leopard to Ukraine. However, if there is a group of countries that supports the delivery of tanks, Finland will consider its participation in the delivery of equipment. The Finnish government is waiting for decisions from Germany and other major countries and will not be the first to decide on the delivery of Leopards.

The delivery of German-made Leopards will require Berlin's re-export license, the report said.

Finland has over 200 Leopard 2 tanks.

Since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov repeatedly noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.