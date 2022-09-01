Finland to Deliver 8th Aid Package to Ukraine - Finnish Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Finland will deliver the eighth package of military aid to Ukraine, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto made a decision in line with the government's proposal to send additional defense assistance to Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement, adding that this will be the eighth batch of Finnish military equipment to Kiev.

In order to guarantee the aid delivery, no additional information, including the package's content, delivery method or schedule, will be disclosed, according to the ministry.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen noted that Ukraine is still in a great need for assistance.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.