UrduPoint.com

Finland To Expel 9 Russian Embassy Staff For 'intelligence' Activities: Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Finland to expel 9 Russian embassy staff for 'intelligence' activities: govt

NATO's newest member Finland on Tuesday said it would expel nine diplomats working at the Russian embassy in Helsinki for acting in an "intelligence capacity"

Helsinki, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ):NATO's newest member Finland on Tuesday said it would expel nine diplomats working at the Russian embassy in Helsinki for acting in an "intelligence capacity".

"Finland will expel nine people working in the Russian embassy who have been acting in an intelligence capacity," the government said in a statement.

It added that the "activities are in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," and the announcement followed a meeting between President Sauli Niinisto and the country's Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy.

"The decisions are based on the assessment of Finnish Security Intelligence Service (SUPO)," Marja Liivala, Director General at the Foreign Ministry, told AFP.

SUPO said on Twitter that "this is a major setback for Russian intelligence in Finland." The relationship between the neighbouring countries has deteriorated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Finland to break with decades of military non-alignment and apply to NATO in May 2022, formally becoming a member in April.

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in May that Russia had frozen the bank accounts of its embassy in Moscow and consulate in Saint Petersburg in late April.

The freeze coincided with the announcement by Finnish state-owned utility Fortum that control of its Russian subsidiary had been seized by Moscow, after President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree approving the takeover.

In February, Finland also began the construction of a pilot project for a 200-kilometre fence on the Russian border, as Helsinki fears Moscow could use migrant flows over the frontier to exert political pressure.

Symbolising a significant policy change, the new three-meter-tall metal fence will replace the existing light wooden fences on the border, primarily intended to prevent livestock from straying to the other side.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Bank Vienna Helsinki Vladimir Putin Petersburg Finland February April May Border From Government

Recent Stories

RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU wit ..

RPO, CPO open police Tahaffuz Markaz, sign MoU with bars

1 minute ago
 TUF signs MoU with URS, Philippines

TUF signs MoU with URS, Philippines

1 minute ago
 BNP striving to provide facilities to people at th ..

BNP striving to provide facilities to people at their doorstep

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

1 minute ago
 Counselling, speech sessions stressed for differen ..

Counselling, speech sessions stressed for differently able kids to resolving pro ..

4 minutes ago
 Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS sch ..

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.