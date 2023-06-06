Finland to Expel 9 Russian Embassy Staff Members - Helsinki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Finland will expel nine people who worked at the Russian embassy and allegedly performed intelligence functions, the government office said on Tuesday.

"Finland will expel nine people who worked at the Russian embassy and performed intelligence functions.

Their actions are a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inform the Russian Ambassador about this decision," the statement read.

Later in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it will respond to Finland's decision.