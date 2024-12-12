Finland To Host LUMI AI Factory As Part Of European Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC) has selected Finland's IT Center for Science (CSC) to host the LUMI AI Factory in Kajaani in northeastern Finland.
According to a press release by the Finnish Ministry of education and Culture published on Wednesday, the facility will feature a world-class supercomputer, new data sources, and a service center to support AI research and innovation.
Finland will upgrade the LUMI supercomputer, which will be replaced by an AI-optimised system by 2027.
The Finnish government has committed 250 million Euros (262 million U.S. Dollars) to this project, aiming to enhance AI capabilities and boost economic growth.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo emphasized in the release the importance of high-performance computing for Finland's growth.
The LUMI AI Factory is part of a European effort to lead in AI innovation, with the EU contributing 306.4 million euros. The hosting agreement between EuroHPC and CSC is expected to be finalized in 2025.
