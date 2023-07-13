Finland to Host US-Nordic Leaders' Summit on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will host the third US-Nordic Leaders' Summit in Helsinki on Thursday.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir as well as US President Joe Biden will take part in the event.

The parties are expected to discuss cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States in security, environment and technologies.

Before the summit, Niinisto is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden.