Open Menu

Finland To Host US-Nordic Leaders' Summit On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Finland to Host US-Nordic Leaders' Summit on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will host the third US-Nordic Leaders' Summit in Helsinki on Thursday.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir as well as US President Joe Biden will take part in the event.

The parties are expected to discuss cooperation between the Nordic countries and the United States in security, environment and technologies.

Before the summit, Niinisto is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Biden.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Helsinki United States Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

9 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

11 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

11 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

11 hours ago
Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

11 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

11 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

11 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

11 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World