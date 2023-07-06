Open Menu

Finland To Impose More Travel Restrictions On Russian Citizens From July 10 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 07:07 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Finland will impose more travel restrictions on Russian citizens from July 10, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the new measures will target university applications, business people and property owners.

"In future, business travellers will only be allowed to travel to Finland, i.e. transit to other countries will be prohibited.

Business travellers must also have an essential reason to come to Finland in person. As regards property owners, they will also be required to provide grounds for their personal presence. In future, students will only be allowed to participate in programmes leading to a degree or studies completed as part of a degree (e.g. exchange studies)," the ministry said in a statements.

The new measures will enter into force on July 10, the ministry added.

