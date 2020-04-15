UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland To Increase Funding For WHO To 5.5 Million Euros In 2020 Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Finland to Increase Funding for WHO to 5.5 Million Euros in 2020 Amid COVID-19

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Finnish government announced on Wednesday that it decided to raise funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) to 5.5 million Euros ($6 million) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Helsinki's contribution was 1.9 million euros and 0.75 million for program support. Moreover, Finland made other contributions to WHO bodies amounting to 0.9 million euros. The last time when the country provided funding of 5.5 million euros was in 2015.

"The Government jointly decided today to restore its funding for the World Health Organization to the 2015 level, which was EUR 5.5 million. The WHO is leading the global effort to prepare for and respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finland is Vice-Chair of the Executive board of the WHO and supports a strong WHO," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, earlier this year, Finland allocated one million euros in funding to the WHO's COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt funding for the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the coronavirus disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier on Wednesday said he regretted Trump's decision to cut support to the agency.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeds two million and more than 129,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus or related health complications, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

World Trump Helsinki United States Finland Euro March 2015 Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

10 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

1 hour ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

1 hour ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.