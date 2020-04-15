Finland to Increase Funding for WHO to 5.5 Million Euros in 2020 Amid COVID-19

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The Finnish government announced on Wednesday that it decided to raise funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) to 5.5 million Euros ($6 million) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Helsinki's contribution was 1.9 million euros and 0.75 million for program support. Moreover, Finland made other contributions to WHO bodies amounting to 0.9 million euros. The last time when the country provided funding of 5.5 million euros was in 2015.

"The Government jointly decided today to restore its funding for the World Health Organization to the 2015 level, which was EUR 5.5 million. The WHO is leading the global effort to prepare for and respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finland is Vice-Chair of the Executive board of the WHO and supports a strong WHO," the government said in a statement.

According to the statement, earlier this year, Finland allocated one million euros in funding to the WHO's COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would halt funding for the WHO, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the coronavirus disease. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus earlier on Wednesday said he regretted Trump's decision to cut support to the agency.

WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeds two million and more than 129,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus or related health complications, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.