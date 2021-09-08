Finland to Issue COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates For Inoculated Abroad - Health Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Wed 08th September 2021 | 08:45 PM

Finland will issue EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates for its residents inoculated in non-EU countries with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, the health ministry said on Wednesday

"The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and the Social Insurance Institution of Finland will start preparing the technical implementation and operating model which will allow Finland to issue the EU COVID-19 vaccination certificate to people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in a non-EU country," the statement read.

Finnish residents vaccinated in non-EU countries will be able to receive their certificates not earlier than late October. Helsinki is also considering whether to issue certificates for those inoculated with vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization, the ministry specified.

The EU COVID-19 certificate became available in Finland in June, having replaced the national one. The country currently also issues the document for those who received their first dose in another EU state and the second one in Finland.

