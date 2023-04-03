UrduPoint.com

Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Finland to Join NATO on Tuesday - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Finland will become an official member of NATO on April 4, Norway's NRK broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

The Finnish flag will be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday in honor of the country's entry into the alliance, the broadcaster said.

