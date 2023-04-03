- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Finland To Join NATO On Tuesday - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM
MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Finland will become an official member of NATO on April 4, Norway's NRK broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.
The Finnish flag will be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday in honor of the country's entry into the alliance, the broadcaster said.
Recent Stories
Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department
Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022
Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC
Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country's experience i ..
DMCC attracts a record 708 new companies to Dubai in Q1 2023
Gold dips on stronger dollar
More Stories From World
-
Belarus Starts Checking Combat Readiness of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry18 minutes ago
-
Russia, UN Discuss Grain Deal Implementation, Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline - Moscow28 minutes ago
-
Rights Group Urges Brazil to Amend Data Protection Law in View of Surveillance on Children38 minutes ago
-
Japan Investigating Chinese Citizen for Tech Data Leak - Reports38 minutes ago
-
Israeli Military Says Intercepted Unidentified Aircraft Over Gaza Strip38 minutes ago
-
Ankara Says Expects 'Positive Outcome' on Purchase of F-16 Fighters From US48 minutes ago
-
Iran's President Accepts Invitation of Saudi King to Pay Official Visit - Vice President58 minutes ago
-
Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 20221 hour ago
-
Kiev Possibly Responsible for St. Petersburg Cafe Blast - Kremlin1 hour ago
-
Kremlin on Traditional Victory Day Parade: Security Measures to Be Enhanced1 hour ago
-
Putin Signs Laws on Establishment of Courts in DPR, LPR, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia Regions1 hour ago
-
Kremlin Says US Ambassador to Present Credentials This Week1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.