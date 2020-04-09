Finland to Lift Travel Restrictions on Capital Region Amid Outbreak

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday she would lift travel restrictions on the Helsinki metropolitan area after other regions caught up with its coronavirus infection tally.

Some 1.7 million residents in the Finnish capital region were barred last month from traveling to other parts of the country, which has a population of 5.5 million.

"I think this will end.

Infections are leveling off across the country. I do not think that these restrictions will continue," Marin told the state broadcasting company, YLE.

The Finnish Health Ministry has so far recorded 2,487 coronavirus cases, 1,568 of them in the capital region, and 40 fatalities. The median age of the deceased is 84.

The country has imposed curbs on public life, including barring gatherings of more than 10, shutting schools until May 13 and closing restaurants until May 31.