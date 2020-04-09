UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland To Lift Travel Restrictions On Capital Region Amid Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Finland to Lift Travel Restrictions on Capital Region Amid Outbreak

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Wednesday she would lift travel restrictions on the Helsinki metropolitan area after other regions caught up with its coronavirus infection tally.

Some 1.7 million residents in the Finnish capital region were barred last month from traveling to other parts of the country, which has a population of 5.5 million.

"I think this will end.

Infections are leveling off across the country. I do not think that these restrictions will continue," Marin told the state broadcasting company, YLE.

The Finnish Health Ministry has so far recorded 2,487 coronavirus cases, 1,568 of them in the capital region, and 40 fatalities. The median age of the deceased is 84.

The country has imposed curbs on public life, including barring gatherings of more than 10, shutting schools until May 13 and closing restaurants until May 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Company Helsinki May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

2 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

2 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

2 hours ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.