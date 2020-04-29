UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland To Open Nurseries, Primary Schools On May 14 - Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Finland to Open Nurseries, Primary Schools on May 14 - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Finnish authorities see no reason for extending the self-isolation regime for children who will be returning to nurseries and Primary schools on May 14, the government said on Wednesday.

Finland declared a state of emergency on March 16, closing borders, shutting schools, and asking people to avoid public spaces, in an effort to stop the epidemic from spreading.

"At the talks today, on April 29, the government decided to lift restrictions on preschool and primary education based on the health authorities' assessment.

From May 14, the (process) will return to contact education," the statement read.

International experience has shown that the role of children as carriers of coronavirus infections is different from that of adults, therefore, based on existing knowledge, opening schools is safe for both students and staff, the government added.

Lifting restrictions on secondary and higher education institutions will be decided later, according to the statement.

Finland has so far registered 4,906 COVID-19 cases and 206 fatalities. The average age of those deceased is 84 years.

Related Topics

Education March April May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

49 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

49 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.