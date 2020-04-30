Finland to Open Nurseries, Primary Schools on May 14 - Government

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Finnish authorities see no reason for extending the self-isolation regime for children who will be returning to nurseries and Primary schools on May 14, the government said on Wednesday.

Finland declared a state of emergency on March 16, closing borders, shutting schools, and asking people to avoid public spaces, in an effort to stop the epidemic from spreading.

"At the talks today, on April 29, the government decided to lift restrictions on preschool and primary education based on the health authorities' assessment.

From May 14, the (process) will return to contact education," the statement read.

International experience has shown that the role of children as carriers of coronavirus infections is different from that of adults, therefore, based on existing knowledge, opening schools is safe for both students and staff, the government added.

Lifting restrictions on secondary and higher education institutions will be decided later, according to the statement.

Finland has so far registered 4,906 COVID-19 cases and 206 fatalities. The average age of those deceased is 84 years.