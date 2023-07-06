Open Menu

Finland To Provide Ukraine With New Military Aid Package Worth $114Mln - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Finland to Provide Ukraine With New Military Aid Package Worth $114Mln - Defense Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Finland will provide Ukraine with its 17th military aid package worth 105 million Euros ($114 million), after which the total cost of the country's military assistance to Kiev will reach 1.2 billion euros, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"This will be the 17th package of defense materiel to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition, among other items. Replacing the defense materiel capabilities in this package will cost Finland an estimated EUR 105 million. The combined value of all defense materiel packages submitted so far is about EUR 1.

2 billion," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that for security reasons, no further details would be given on the contents of the package, the way it would be delivered or its timing.

Finland's new defense minister, Antti Hakkanen, who was appointed on June 20, said Finland would continue to support Ukraine.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weaponry since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

