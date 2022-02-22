Finland to re-evaluate Russian Rosatom nuclear reactor project over crisis in Ukraine: PM

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday that the country would re-evaluate the security risks for a planned nuclear power reactor to built by Russian state-owned firm Rosatom following Russia's actions in Ukraine

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday that the country would re-evaluate the security risks for a planned nuclear power reactor to built by Russian state-owned firm Rosatom following Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has earlier today stated that a risk assessment will becarried out for Fennovoima from a security perspective," Marin told a press conference, adding that the measure was proposed by the Ministry of Defence. Fennovoima is the company established by Rosatom together with a Finnish consortium to construct the Hanhikivi 1 reactor in the north of Finland.