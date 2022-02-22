UrduPoint.com

Finland To Re-evaluate Russian Rosatom Nuclear Reactor Project Over Crisis In Ukraine: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Finland to re-evaluate Russian Rosatom nuclear reactor project over crisis in Ukraine: PM

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday that the country would re-evaluate the security risks for a planned nuclear power reactor to built by Russian state-owned firm Rosatom following Russia's actions in Ukraine

Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday that the country would re-evaluate the security risks for a planned nuclear power reactor to built by Russian state-owned firm Rosatom following Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has earlier today stated that a risk assessment will becarried out for Fennovoima from a security perspective," Marin told a press conference, adding that the measure was proposed by the Ministry of Defence. Fennovoima is the company established by Rosatom together with a Finnish consortium to construct the Hanhikivi 1 reactor in the north of Finland.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Nuclear Company Finland From Employment

Recent Stories

Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Covers Borders Fi ..

Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Covers Borders Fixed in Their Constitutions - P ..

3 minutes ago
 ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

3 minutes ago
 Greek side Aris name former Argentina goalkeeper B ..

Greek side Aris name former Argentina goalkeeper Burgos as coach

3 minutes ago
 Biden to speak on Russia's actions in Ukraine at 1 ..

Biden to speak on Russia's actions in Ukraine at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT): W.House

3 minutes ago
 Romania says could host 500,000 Ukraine refugees

Romania says could host 500,000 Ukraine refugees

6 minutes ago
 Biden Administration Discussing Russia Sanctions P ..

Biden Administration Discussing Russia Sanctions Package With Asian Nations - Re ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>