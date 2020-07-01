UrduPoint.com
Finland To Receive $13.5Mln In EU Aid For Accepting 175 Asylum Seekers From Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:08 AM

The Finnish Immigration Service will receive 12 million euros ($13.5 million) as financial support to accept a total of 175 unaccompanied minors from the Mediterranean countries, the country's Interior Ministry said in a press release

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The Finnish Immigration Service will receive 12 million Euros ($13.5 million) as financial support to accept a total of 175 unaccompanied minors from the Mediterranean countries, the country's Interior Ministry said in a press release.

"The Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) will grant EUR 12 million in EU financial support for the reception of asylum seekers from the Mediterranean region. The EU support will cover the costs to be incurred in relocating 175 unaccompanied minors and other most vulnerable asylum seekers to Finland from the Mediterranean Member States at the EU's external borders," the press release said.

According to the ministry, the funds will cover reception costs for accommodation, immediate living needs and services for the asylum seekers.

In February, the Finnish Interior Ministry announced that it would receive up to 175 vulnerable migrants living in refugee camps in the southern EU frontier states, including Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, and pledged to prioritize those eligible for international protection.

