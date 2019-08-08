(@imziishan)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The Finnish government announced on Thursday that it would take in five asylum seekers who have been saved at sea and currently stay in Malta

It is the second time this summer when Helsinki agrees to relocate asylum seekers at the EU request. In particular, in July, Finland agreed to relocate eight asylum seekers from the Sea-Watch 3 rescue ship that docked in Italy earlier that month.

"The Government has made a decision ... to relocate from Malta five asylum seekers rescued in the Mediterranean by the end of the year. The request to receive asylum seekers was made by the European Commission," the government said in a statement.

It noted that the applications of those rescued by the Alan Kurdi charity vessel and the Maltese armed forces would be processed in Finland in line with "regular asylum procedure," noting that the majority of the asylum seekers came from Sudan, Somalia and South Sudan.

The government also stressed that Finland, which is currently holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, sought to "move away from ad hoc solutions towards more predictable and sustainable measures" in terms of relocation mechanism for asylum seekers saved at sea.

"The solidarity shown by the Presidency in practice will promote the achievement of these goals. Until a system of provisional arrangements is in place, Finland will not relocate any more asylum seekers," it added.

According to the government, some 800 people rescued at sea have been relocated among 10 countries across the bloc since June 2018.