Finland To Repatriate 2 Children From Syrian Camp Holding Families Of IS Fighters

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:48 PM

Finland to Repatriate 2 Children From Syrian Camp Holding Families of IS Fighters

Finland is preparing to repatriate two children from the al-Hawl camp in northern Syria, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs said Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Finland is preparing to repatriate two children from the al-Hawl camp in northern Syria, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

The camp is notorious for holding about 10,000 women and children of killed fighters belonging to the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia). Ten women and 30 kids are Finnish nationals.

"The Ministry for Foreign Affairs confirms that two Finnish children from the al-Hol camp are in the care of the authorities, who aim to repatriate them to Finland," the statement read.

No information will be provided on the identity of the children or their return route to ensure their safety. The ministry said earlier it would share some details once kids were safely in Finland.

Finland's Interior and Social Affairs ministries as well as municipal authorities will been involved in the effort to build a new, safe life for the children away from the public eye and help them reintegrate.

