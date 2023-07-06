Open Menu

Finland To Respond To Russia's Decision On Consulate In St. Petersburg - President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Finland is preparing a response to Russia's decision to withdraw its consent on activities of Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg, President Sauli Niinisto said on Thursday.

"The measures announced by Russia today are a harsh and asymmetric response to Finland's decision to expel (Russian diplomats from Finland).

I spoke with the heads of the ruling parties. We are preparing a similar measure. An analogue of the consulate general in St. Petersburg in Finland is the consulate general of Russia in Turku," Niinisto tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared 9 employees of Finnish diplomatic missions personae non gratae and decided to revoke its consent to the activities of the Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg starting October 1.

