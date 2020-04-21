UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland To Sample Sewage To Study Spread Of COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:42 PM

Finland to Sample Sewage to Study Spread of COVID-19 - Reports

Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will sample wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in the sewage system in order to study the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will sample wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in the sewage system in order to study the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Yle News outlet, citing research studies, the genetic material of the coronavirus is detectable in wastewater. The testing will be carried out in sewage facilities on a weekly or monthly basis.

"While a regular coronavirus test shows if an individual is infected, the wastewater study will show the level of contagion among the population in different localities," THL researcher Tarja Pitkanen was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The researcher also made assurances indicating that the safety of drinking water in Finland had not been jeopardized by COVID-19.

According to the THL's latest update, Finland has so far confirmed 3,868 coronavirus cases with 98 deaths.

Related Topics

Water Finland Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 grants earth respite on Earth Day, as wor ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Sharjah Executive Coun ..

16 minutes ago

“Pakistan Navy Launches Mangroves Plantation Cam ..

16 minutes ago

Austria Continues to Gradually Cancel Coronavirus- ..

4 minutes ago

France Suspends Almost All Flights With Non-Scheng ..

4 minutes ago

Global concern about the spread of the Coronavirus ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.