Finland to Sample Sewage to Study Spread of COVID-19 - Reports

Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will sample wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in the sewage system in order to study the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) will sample wastewater for the presence of COVID-19 in the sewage system in order to study the spread of the coronavirus, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Yle News outlet, citing research studies, the genetic material of the coronavirus is detectable in wastewater. The testing will be carried out in sewage facilities on a weekly or monthly basis.

"While a regular coronavirus test shows if an individual is infected, the wastewater study will show the level of contagion among the population in different localities," THL researcher Tarja Pitkanen was quoted as saying by the news portal.

The researcher also made assurances indicating that the safety of drinking water in Finland had not been jeopardized by COVID-19.

According to the THL's latest update, Finland has so far confirmed 3,868 coronavirus cases with 98 deaths.