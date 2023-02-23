UrduPoint.com

Finland To Send 3 Leopard 2 Tanks To Kiev, Provide Relevant Training - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Finland will send three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and provide relevant training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of the 13th package of military assistance to the country, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As part of international cooperation on Leopard armoured vehicles, Finland will hand over three Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, including training related to their use and maintenance.  These three vehicles are included in the aid package now decided," the ministry said in a statement.

Helsinki decided not to provide any details regarding the supplies of tanks and other military equipment "for operational reasons and to ensure that the delivery reaches its destination," the statement read.

Finland's 13th military help package is worth over 160 million Euros ($170 million). The country has so far provided a total of over 750 million euros to Ukraine in military aid since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022, according to Helsinki's estimates.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine a year ago. In late January, Germany committed to sending 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kiev, with other states announcing similar steps or promising to chip in.

