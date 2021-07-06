UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland To Send Border Guards To Latvia, Lithuania To Help Curb Illegal Migration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Finland to Send Border Guards to Latvia, Lithuania to Help Curb Illegal Migration

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Finnish Border Guard says it will send its patrol officers and vehicles to Latvia and Lithuania to help curb illegal migration on the Belarusian border.

EU border agency Frontex has called on member-states to help Latvia and Lithuania with border patrol amid a spike in illegal crossings from Belarus.

The Finnish border agency said on Tuesday that it was sending two border guards and two vehicles to each Latvia and Lithuania. The two separate border patrol groups will be providing assistance to the Baltic states on July 14 - December 1.

Earlier this month, Lithuania declared an emergency over an overflow of illegal migrants from Belarus. According to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, Lithuania has arrested over 1,000 illegal migrants since June 1.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in mid-June accused Minsk of using migrant flows as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, has said that Minsk is unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Vehicles Minsk Vilnius Belarus Lithuania Latvia June July December Border From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,552 new COVID-19 cases, 1,518 reco ..

9 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal, Khalifa Port implement reg ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Women's ODI series against West Indies to ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at $5 ..

40 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.71 a barrel M ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Masdar wins tender for 200 MW sol ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.