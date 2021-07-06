Finland to Send Border Guards to Latvia, Lithuania to Help Curb Illegal Migration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Finnish Border Guard says it will send its patrol officers and vehicles to Latvia and Lithuania to help curb illegal migration on the Belarusian border.

EU border agency Frontex has called on member-states to help Latvia and Lithuania with border patrol amid a spike in illegal crossings from Belarus.

The Finnish border agency said on Tuesday that it was sending two border guards and two vehicles to each Latvia and Lithuania. The two separate border patrol groups will be providing assistance to the Baltic states on July 14 - December 1.

Earlier this month, Lithuania declared an emergency over an overflow of illegal migrants from Belarus. According to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, Lithuania has arrested over 1,000 illegal migrants since June 1.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in mid-June accused Minsk of using migrant flows as a tool to get back at Vilnius for antagonizing Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, for his part, has said that Minsk is unable to stem migration to the European Union due to Western sanctions.