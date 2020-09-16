UrduPoint.com
Finland To Send Material Aid To Moria Migrant Camp - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Finland to Send Material Aid to Moria Migrant Camp - Interior Ministry

Finland will send material assistance to the Moria migrant camp in Greece following the fire that destroyed the reception facility, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Finland will send material assistance to the Moria migrant camp in Greece following the fire that destroyed the reception facility, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

A huge blaze burnt down the overcrowded facility on the island of Lesbos last week, leaving some 12,000 migrants without shelter. The fire broke out on the heels of reports about 35 camp residents having been diagnosed with COVID-19. Several Afghan migrants have reportedly been detained on suspicion of arson.

"Finland will send shower tents, sleeping pads, blankets and hand soap to Greece as material assistance. The Greek authorities have requested material assistance from other EU countries, because the fire caused extensive damage," the ministry said.

The aid will be provided via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The Finnish Red Cross will assist in the procurement and shipment of supplies. The European Commission will partially cover transport expenditures.

Earlier, Finland announced that it would take in 11 underage migrants from the burnt camp. In total, 10 EU member states committed themselves to relocating 400 minors from the Moria facility. Germany said that it would accept some 1,500 migrants on top of the 100 to 150 unaccompanied minors.

