Finland to Shut Borders From March 19-April 13 Over COVID-19 - Interior Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Finland will limit the movement of people across its borders between March 19 and April 13 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

So far, Finland has registered 319 laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease. On Monday, the country's government declared a state of emergency in connection to the growing epidemic.

"The border movement of Finland will be limited on Thursday, March 19, at midnight, in accordance with the decision of the government.

Border crossing points will be closed and internal border control will take effect," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that the restrictions would not apply to maritime and air cargo transportation, nor to trucks. Passenger traffic through the Vainikkala border crossing with Russia has been suspended, as have border crossings between Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The ministry noted that public events with over 10 people were banned as well.