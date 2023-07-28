Finland to Stop Receiving Visa Applications in St. Petersburg Consulate General - Helsinki

Open Menu

Finland To Stop Receiving Visa Applications In St. Petersburg Consulate General

Published July 28, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg will stop accepting applications for issuance of visas residence permits on August 1, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The St Petersburg office of the visa Facilitation Services Global (VSF) will not receive applications for visas and residence permits to Finland as of 1 August 2023.

Moreover, due to limited resources, applications for visas and residence permits to Finland will not be received at the Embassy of Finland in Moscow or at any of the VFS offices in Russia between 1 August and 31 August 2023," the ministry said.

The Finnish embassy in Moscow will be responsible for all matters concerning immigration and services for Finnish nationals in Russia from September 1, the ministry added.

