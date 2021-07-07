UrduPoint.com
Finland To Stop Requiring COVID-19 Documents From Citizens Of 10 Countries From July 12

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:10 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Finland will no longer require documents on COVID-19 status from residents of 10 countries and some regions with a favorable epidemiological situation when crossing the border starting July 12, the health ministry announced on Tuesday.

"The obligation to show proof or be tested for COVID-19 does not apply to people arriving in Finland from countries or regions where the incidence of COVID-19 or the prevalence of virus variants does not pose a particular risk," the ministry said.

The countries and regions on the list include Australia, Hong Kong, Iceland, Israel, China, Macao, Malta, Poland, San Marino, Singapore, New Zealand and the Vatican, and the Norwegian municipalities of Storfjord, Kafjord, Nordreisa, Kautokeino, Karasjok, Tana, Nesseby and Sor-Varanger.

According to the ministry, the decree is valid until August 31 and can be amended depending on the epidemiological situation.

The Finnish parliament has earlier approved the government's plan to open up the country to tourism. Currently, those with a certificate confirming either full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months can enter the country without having to undergo any further testing.

In other cases, people must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before entering the country or proof of a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine received at least 14 days prior to entry. However, they will still be required to take an additional COVID-19 test 3-5 days after arriving in the country.

