Finland to Support Russia Sanctions for as Long as Causes Persist - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Finland will not vote for lifting Russia sanctions as long as reasons of their introduction are in place, Finnish Ambassador to Russia Mikko Hautala told reporters on Thursday.

"We are supporting the sanctions because we see clear reasons for their introduction. If these reasons cease to exist, we will be glad to vote for lifting these sanctions. But we will not vote for their lifting as long as the reasons are in place," Hautala said.

He pointed out that many Finnish companies had adapted to the sanctions, for example, by locating their businesses in Russia.

According to the ambassador, the main effect of the sanctions was an impact on investors' decision on possible further cooperation with Russia.

"Russia is an important market but I would not say that Finland was strongly dependent on it. Russia is boosting trade with China and other partners. This is the modern world: we can always find new partners," Hautala added.

Relations between Russia and the West, including Finland, deteriorated in 2014 in light of the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia, which responded with a food embargo. In late June, the European Union officially extended its sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020.