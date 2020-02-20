UrduPoint.com
Finland To Take Part In NATO Drills In Norway In March - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:04 PM

Finland to Take Part in NATO Drills in Norway in March - Defense Ministry

The Finnish armed forces will participate in the NATO Cold Response 2020 military exercises that will take place in March in the Troms region of northern Norway, the country's defense ministry said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Finnish armed forces will participate in the NATO Cold Response 2020 military exercises that will take place in March in the Troms region of northern Norway, the country's defense ministry said on Thursday.

"On 9-19 March 2020, the Finnish Army will participate in the winter exercise Cold Response 2020 led by the Norwegian Armed Forces ... Altogether, 400 persons, including conscripts serving in the readiness unit and service personnel, will partake in the exercise. The main equipment of the exercise troops will consist of Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks.

The participating troops will be mainly from the Jaeger Brigade and Kainuu Brigade," the statement said.

According to the statement, the drills are expected to improve interoperability between Finland, Sweden and Norway in the Arctic region.

The exercises led by Norway will bring together more than 15,000 troops from Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Cold Response drills that are being held every two years took place in Finland in 2016.

