Finland To Transfer 3 More Leopard 2 Mine-Clearing Vehicles To Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Finland will provide Ukraine with more military assistance, including three Leopard 2 armored mine-clearing vehicles, bringing the total number to six, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Finland will provide Ukraine with more military assistance, including three Leopard 2 armored mine-clearing vehicles, bringing the total number to six, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As part of international cooperation on Leopard tanks, Finland will hand over three Leopard 2 armoured mine-clearing vehicles to Ukraine, including training related to their use and maintenance," the statement read.

The delivery is part of the 14th military aid package, the ministry noted. Its cost is estimated at 161 million Euros ($175 million), bringing Finland's total military aid to about 910 million euros, according to the statement. The package also includes heavy weapons and ammunition.

In the previous package, Finland also delivered three Leopard 2 armoured mine-clearing vehicles.

The ministry did not provide any further details on the content of the package, the method of delivery or the schedule, citing security concerns to ensure that the cargo reaches its destination.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned on numerous occasions that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

