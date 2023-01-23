Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification of NATO Accession Protocol

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday that Helsinki was unhappy with the protracted ratification of its NATO accession protocol by Turkey and Hungary and called the situation "unfortunate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday that Helsinki was unhappy with the protracted ratification of its NATO accession protocol by Turkey and Hungary and called the situation "unfortunate."

"This is a very unfortunate situation that both Finland and Sweden are waiting for the ratification both from Hungary and from Turkey. We have this three-part working group that is where we are discussing with Turkey, and we hope that this three-part working group will meet soon this year," Haavisto told reporters before the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Haavisto expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon, adding that it was very important for the security of Finland and Sweden.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.