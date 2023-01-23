UrduPoint.com

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification Of NATO Accession Protocol

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Finland Unhappy About Hungary, Turkey Delaying Ratification of NATO Accession Protocol

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday that Helsinki was unhappy with the protracted ratification of its NATO accession protocol by Turkey and Hungary and called the situation "unfortunate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday that Helsinki was unhappy with the protracted ratification of its NATO accession protocol by Turkey and Hungary and called the situation "unfortunate."

"This is a very unfortunate situation that both Finland and Sweden are waiting for the ratification both from Hungary and from Turkey. We have this three-part working group that is where we are discussing with Turkey, and we hope that this three-part working group will meet soon this year," Haavisto told reporters before the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Haavisto expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon, adding that it was very important for the security of Finland and Sweden.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership. Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Helsinki Sweden Finland Hungary May All From

Recent Stories

Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian ..

Shelton 'just hustling' in shock run to Australian Open quarters

1 minute ago
 Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosqu ..

Jewish settlers wave Israeli flag at Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem

1 minute ago
 Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates o ..

Stock markets rise, dollar struggles on US rates outlook

51 seconds ago
 Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K C ..

Ludhiana Gymkhana second team qualifies for 20-K Cup 2023 semis

1 minute ago
 Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

Haroon Rashid appointed Chief Selector, PCB

8 minutes ago
 Four gangsters held in Sialkot

Four gangsters held in Sialkot

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.