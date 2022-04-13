UrduPoint.com

Finland Urges Sweden To Jointly Apply For NATO Membership - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Finland has invited Sweden to file applications for NATO membership together as the two traditionally neutral countries look set to move closer to the alliance amid the Ukrainian conflict, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The prime minister of Sweden and Finland will meet in Stockholm on Wednesday for consultations on security and defense cooperation in light of the deteriorating situation in the neighborhood.

Finland's Sanna Marin reiterated on Tuesday that the Russian military operation in Ukraine had changed her country's attitude toward joining the military bloc. She said earlier this month that the application would have to be filed before summer.

