UrduPoint.com

Finland, US Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Nuclear Power - Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Finland, US Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Nuclear Power - Economy Ministry

Helsinki and Washington have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on nuclear energy and nuclear waste management to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries on the peaceful use of nuclear power, the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Helsinki and Washington have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on nuclear energy and nuclear waste management to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries on the peaceful use of nuclear power, the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the United States Department of Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on nuclear energy and nuclear waste management. Its purpose is to intensify cooperation between administrations, companies and research institutes in Finland and the US concerning the peaceful use of nuclear power," the ministry said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place in Washington on Wednesday, with Riku Huttunen, the director general from the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, and Kathryn Huff, the assistant secretary for the US Office of Nuclear Energy, putting their signatures under the document.

The memorandum is aimed at the development of "closer cooperation in nuclear energy technologies, nuclear waste management and final disposal of radioactive waste," as well as new types of nuclear reactors, nuclear safety and nuclear fuels, the statement read.

"The cooperation could focus on research, development and innovation, projects, development of skills, expertise and workforce, fuel supply and best practices and lessons learned in engaging the public in nuclear technology, clean energy and placement of nuclear installations," the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment added.

The development came after the third unit of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Finland started its operation earlier in April, following 18 years of construction.

The NPP is located on the island of Olkiluoto in west Finland. The two units that were already in operation produced 16% of Finland's energy consumption. In 2002, it was decided to build a third power unit. Construction began in 2005 and its cost was estimated at 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion), but it has since tripled to 9 billion euros.

The commissioning of the third unit is expected to decrease the electricity deficit in Finland by 10-15%.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Washington Nuclear Helsinki United States Finland April From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

4 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

5 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

3 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.