Finland, US Sign Memorandum of Understanding on Nuclear Power - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Helsinki and Washington have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on nuclear energy and nuclear waste management to boost bilateral cooperation between the two countries on the peaceful use of nuclear power, the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment and the United States Department of Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on nuclear energy and nuclear waste management. Its purpose is to intensify cooperation between administrations, companies and research institutes in Finland and the US concerning the peaceful use of nuclear power," the ministry said in a statement.

The signing ceremony took place in Washington on Wednesday, with Riku Huttunen, the director general from the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, and Kathryn Huff, the assistant secretary for the US Office of Nuclear Energy, putting their signatures under the document.

The memorandum is aimed at the development of "closer cooperation in nuclear energy technologies, nuclear waste management and final disposal of radioactive waste," as well as new types of nuclear reactors, nuclear safety and nuclear fuels, the statement read.

"The cooperation could focus on research, development and innovation, projects, development of skills, expertise and workforce, fuel supply and best practices and lessons learned in engaging the public in nuclear technology, clean energy and placement of nuclear installations," the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment added.

The development came after the third unit of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Finland started its operation earlier in April, following 18 years of construction.

The NPP is located on the island of Olkiluoto in west Finland. The two units that were already in operation produced 16% of Finland's energy consumption. In 2002, it was decided to build a third power unit. Construction began in 2005 and its cost was estimated at 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion), but it has since tripled to 9 billion euros.

The commissioning of the third unit is expected to decrease the electricity deficit in Finland by 10-15%.