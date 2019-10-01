UrduPoint.com
Finland Wants To Boost Cross-Border Cooperation With Russia To Fight Wildfires - Official

Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:06 PM

Finland wants to boost cooperation with Russia to fight wildfires in border areas amid the increasing number of blazes, Finnish Deputy Interior Minister Olli-Poika Parviainen said on Tuesday

"The increasing number of wildfires is one of the consequences of global warming.

Russia and Finland must boost cooperation to fight wildfires in border areas," Parviainen said at the plenary session of the 8th international high-level talks between members of the Arctic Council.

The three-day Arctic Council meeting is taking place aboard a ship that is traveling from St. Petersburg to the island of Valaam in the northern part of the Ladoga Lake in Russia's northwest.

The Arctic Council brings together Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States for talks on the northern region's sustainable development and environmental protection.

