Finland Will Not Barr Debate on EU Mandate for Nord Stream 2 Talks With Russia - Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Finland, which recently took up the rotating six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, will not impede the council from discussing the possible issuance of a mandate to the European Commission to negotiate with Russia the key principles for the operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Katri Kulmuni said Tuesday.

Kulmini appeared before the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy on Tuesday to answer questions about Finland's policies and positions on key issues that the council will address over the next six months.

"If the Nord Stream 2 mandate is on the agenda of the council, then Finland will not put any barriers to holding a debate," Kulmini told fellow ministers at the meeting.

The European Commission adopted the request for a mandate in July 2017 in an effort to ensure that the pipeline would operate transparently and with some degree of regulatory oversight that fell in line with key international and EU energy law.

Finland's official position on the pipeline has been to consider it purely in environmental terms. However, former Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen has been lobbying the project as an investment opportunity, given that Finland's state-owned utility Fortum has a majority stake in Germany's Uniper, which is one of the shareholders in Nord Stream 2.

The Nord Stream 2 project is a joint venture of Gazprom and five European companies: France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV, British-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and Germany's Uniper and Wintershall. The 745-mile-long twin pipeline is set to run from Russia to Germany to deliver Russian gas to European consumers.

The initiative from the start has long drawn opposition from a number of countries, including the United States, which is trying to sell more of its own liquefied natural gas to its overseas allies, insists that the project will make Europe dependent on Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rebuffed the claims, saying that the project is purely economic in nature and seeks to benefit EU energy security.