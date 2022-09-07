HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Finland has slashed the number of tourist visas issued in Russia but will not restrict entry to the country without a relevant decision of the European Commission, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

"Finland has significantly reduced the number of tourist visas issued to Russians. We control our own visa process, but we need the European Commission's guidance on what to do with visas issued by other Schengen countries," Haavisto said during a meeting of Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas, as broadcast by the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

Helsinki cut the number of tourist visas issued to Russian citizens in response to the special military operation in Ukraine. Starting September 1, Finland issues up to 100 visas per week, the country's foreign ministry said.

On Tuesday, the European Commission adopted a proposal to fully suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, which would complicate visa application process for Russians and impose more restrictions for multiple entry visas.