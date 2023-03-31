UrduPoint.com

Finland's Accession To NATO To Boost Security Of Baltic Region - Estonian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Finland's Accession to NATO to Boost Security of Baltic Region - Estonian President

Finland's accession to NATO will contribute to the security of Estonia and the Baltic Sea region in general, lending the bloc additional military strength, Estonian President Alar Karis said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Finland's accession to NATO will contribute to the security of Estonia and the Baltic Sea region in general, lending the bloc additional military strength, Estonian President Alar Karis said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Karis had a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, in which the leaders discussed Finland's accession to NATO. On Thursday, Turkey ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO, clearing the last hurdle in the accession process for the European country.

"The Finns are very capable allies and will lend NATO additional military strength ... It is very important that there will soon be a NATO member across the gulf from us, because among other things it means new opportunities for closer defence cooperation between Estonia and Finland.

The better protected they are, the better protected we are. And vice versa," Karis said.

The Estonian president also stressed the need for a "swift" conclusion to the accession process of Sweden, necessary to "complete the picture of Baltic Sea security," according to a statement from the presidential office.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been delaying the ratification process but softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March. As for Sweden, Turkey is demanding the country expel what it calls Kurdish terrorist organizations, making Stockholm's membership in NATO contingent on its stance on the Kurdish issue.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Stockholm Estonia Sweden Finland Hungary March May From

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formati ..

The Supreme Court (SC) rejects request for formation of full court bench to hear ..

6 minutes ago
 US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Tox ..

US Justice Dept, EPA Sue Norfolk Southern Over Toxic Discharge in Ohio Derailmen ..

6 minutes ago
 Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trum ..

Ex-US Vice President Pence Says Indictment of Trump Sends 'Terrible' Message to ..

10 minutes ago
 German Foreign Office Confirms Russia Froze Accoun ..

German Foreign Office Confirms Russia Froze Accounts of Goethe Institute in Mosc ..

14 minutes ago
 UN Calls on Russia, US to Return Back to Implement ..

UN Calls on Russia, US to Return Back to Implementation of NEW START Treaty - UN ..

10 minutes ago
 Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Ex ..

Slovakia Violates Agreements on Russian Weapons Export by Providing MiG-29 to Ki ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.