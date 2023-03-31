(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Finland's accession to NATO will contribute to the security of Estonia and the Baltic Sea region in general, lending the bloc additional military strength, Estonian President Alar Karis said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Karis had a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, in which the leaders discussed Finland's accession to NATO. On Thursday, Turkey ratified the protocol on Finland's membership in NATO, clearing the last hurdle in the accession process for the European country.

"The Finns are very capable allies and will lend NATO additional military strength ... It is very important that there will soon be a NATO member across the gulf from us, because among other things it means new opportunities for closer defence cooperation between Estonia and Finland.

The better protected they are, the better protected we are. And vice versa," Karis said.

The Estonian president also stressed the need for a "swift" conclusion to the accession process of Sweden, necessary to "complete the picture of Baltic Sea security," according to a statement from the presidential office.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have been delaying the ratification process but softened their stance on Finland's accession earlier this March. As for Sweden, Turkey is demanding the country expel what it calls Kurdish terrorist organizations, making Stockholm's membership in NATO contingent on its stance on the Kurdish issue.