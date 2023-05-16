BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Finland's accession to NATO and its location in northern Europe will "spur" the alliance's ambitions to militarize the Arctic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"After Finland joins NATO, they will say that NATO has a vulnerability of 1,200 kilometers with a country that they have declared a direct threat to the alliance, so it is necessary to deploy American forces there, build foreign bases, place weapons depots, and increase military activity," Grushko said on RTRN tv channel.

"Since Finland is located in the north of Europe, this will spur NATO's ambitions to militarize the Arctic," he said.

Sweden, together with Finland, submitted applications for NATO membership in May 2022.

On March 31 this year, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's bid is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey.

Russia earlier sent a note to NATO because of arms supply to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." According to the president, the ultimate goal of the operation is to liberate Donbas and create conditions that guarantee Russia's security.