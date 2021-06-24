UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland's Charlotta Relander To Lead Humanitarian Working Subgroup On Donbas - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Finland's Charlotta Relander to Lead Humanitarian Working Subgroup on Donbas - Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Charlotta Relander has been appointed as the new OSCE coordinator of the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) humanitarian working subgroup on Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Vladislav Deynego, said on Thursday.

Toni Frisch, who headed the subgroup over the past six years, stepped down from the position on Wednesday.

"This meeting is the last one featuring Frisch as coordinator, next week he will be replaced by Charlotta Relander," Deynego said in a statement, as cited by the republic's foreign ministry.

Relander used to serve in various capacities in the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN and the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as headed missions of international humanitarian organizations in Tajikistan and Peru. She is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Swedish and Russian.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Luhansk Peru Tajikistan From

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

6 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

21 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

36 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

9 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.