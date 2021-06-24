LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Charlotta Relander has been appointed as the new OSCE coordinator of the Trilateral Contact Group's (TCG) humanitarian working subgroup on Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Vladislav Deynego, said on Thursday.

Toni Frisch, who headed the subgroup over the past six years, stepped down from the position on Wednesday.

"This meeting is the last one featuring Frisch as coordinator, next week he will be replaced by Charlotta Relander," Deynego said in a statement, as cited by the republic's foreign ministry.

Relander used to serve in various capacities in the International Committee of the Red Cross, the UN and the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as headed missions of international humanitarian organizations in Tajikistan and Peru. She is fluent in English, French, Spanish, Swedish and Russian.