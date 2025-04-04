Finland's Colossal Bomb Shelters A Model For Jittery Europe
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Helsinki, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Swimming pools, playgrounds and amusement parks: Finland's underground facilities, which can double as bomb shelters, have emerged as an inspiring approach as Europe ramps up preparedness after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Finland shares a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) border with Russia. Its network of civil defence shelters is an integral part of its preparedness strategy, which harks back to just before World War II.
Blasted into Helsinki's granodiorite bedrock dozens of metres underground, people of all ages swim and splash in the pools or relax in saunas in the cavernous Itakeskus swimming hall.
The complex is one of Finland's 50,500 civil defence shelters which have space for around 4.8 million of its 5.6 million population.
Intended to accommodate up to 3,800 people, the pools can be emptied of water and turned into a bombproof shelter within 72 hours.
"This is the world's biggest civil defence shelter facilitating a swimming hall," Teemu Raatikainen, who has been the head of maintenance for almost 30 years, proudly explained as he gave AFP a tour.
Finland's security strategy based on long-term investments in both the military and preparedness -- including civil defence shelters -- has attracted international interest after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the deteriorated security situation across Europe.
"We always have this multi-use -- peacetime use and wartime use -- of our shelters," Jarkko Hayrinen, a senior rescue officer at Finland's interior ministry explained, as he showed AFP another one of Helsinki's large bomb shelters.
- Blast-proof tunnels -
With space for 6,000 people, the Merihaka shelter in central Helsinki houses an underground playground, several ball courts and a gym.
"The shelters are very well maintained because people are using them in normal times," Hayrinen said.
The Finnish "cultural mindset" of involving all sectors of society in security has become something of a "trademark" for Finland after it joined the NATO military alliance in 2023, said Matti Pesu, a senior researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs.
"And the civil defence shelters are a real tangible symbol of how the authorities are preparing to protect citizens in emergency situations," he added.
High-level guests such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary have recently been given guided tours through the zigzagging blast-proof tunnels of the Merihaka shelter.
- Long tradition -
"The first act on building defence shelters was adopted already in 1939, two weeks before the Winter War started," Hayrinen said, referring to the Soviet Union's invasion of Finland which lasted more than a 100 days.
"Finland was not prepared for defending civilians during wartime and it was a hard lesson for us," he added.
The Nordic country now has bomb shelters to protect almost all its citizens, with Helsinki providing space for 900,000 persons -- enough to host all the capital's residents and thousands more.
Designed to withstand explosions, building collapses, radiation and toxic substances, the largest public shelters in Finland have primarily been situated in populated areas.
Buildings or housing complexes with a floor area exceeding 1,200 square metres are required by law to have a bomb shelter.
Other countries with a similar wide access to bunkers are Switzerland, Sweden, Norway and Israel.
"All of these countries are united by a tradition of neutrality or a strategically difficult position," Pesu noted.
Finland, where military service is mandatory for all men and voluntary for women, can quickly mobilise some 280,000 soldiers and the total military reserve comprises some 900,000 people.
On April 1, the country announced it will increase national defence spending to at least three percent of GDP by 2029 in response to the security threat posed by Russia.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
Abu Dhabi Art announces dates, visual campaign artist for 17th edition
Saudi Arabia's travel account surplus reached nearly SAR50 bn in 2024
BKFC arrives in Dubai
OPEC+ reaffirms commitment to market stability on healthier oil market outlook, ..
European automakers call for swift resolution of EU-US trade dispute to protect ..
2PointZero’s Maseera acquires Egypt’s ADVA
UN Special Envoy for Syria condemns Israeli repeated military escalations in Syr ..
GCC condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ airstrikes on several locations in Syr ..
Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins UK Green Organisation's Excellence Award 2025
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments
Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award
More Stories From World
-
Finland's colossal bomb shelters a model for jittery Europe3 minutes ago
-
South Korea court upholds President Yoon's impeachment, strips him of office3 minutes ago
-
'That's not democracy,' Vance says of Le Pen conviction3 minutes ago
-
Japan PM says Trump tariffs a 'national crisis'3 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Tour Texas Open scores12 minutes ago
-
3 dead, dozens injured in Russia drone strikes on Kharkiv12 minutes ago
-
Danish PM in 'unity' Greenland visit after US takeover threats12 minutes ago
-
Experts warn 'AI-written' paper is latest spin on climate change denial12 minutes ago
-
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis13 minutes ago
-
'Frightening': US restaurants, producers face tariff whiplash13 minutes ago
-
German industry grapples with AI at trade fair13 minutes ago
-
South Korea's four months of political chaos13 minutes ago