Finland's COVID-19 Epidemic Hits Young People - Ministry

The number of COVID-19 cases has tripled among active young people over the past two weeks in Finland, the ministry of social affairs and health said in a weekly review on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The number of COVID-19 cases has tripled among active young people over the past two weeks in Finland, the ministry of social affairs and health said in a weekly review on Thursday.

Between July 5 and 11, there were 1,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported. From June 14-20, approximately 540 new cases were registered, after which the number of infected people increased by about three times, the report said.

"The COVID-19 epidemic is now spreading among socially active young adults, for example at bars, restaurants, and social events. As in the previous weeks, the highest number of infections was reported among 20-29-year-olds, who accounted for one third of all infections between 5 and 11 July. People aged 10-19 accounted for 25 % of all new cases, with most of these cases reported among people who had reached the age of 18," the ministry said.

The percentage of people who contracted it abroad fell by half in comparison to the previous week.

In Finland, 12% of cases reported between July 5 and 11 originated from abroad, and subsequent infections resulting from these cases accounted for 3% of all cases.

"In Finland, the infections caused by the Delta variant account for over 80 % of the positive test results that are analysed further. The COVID-19 variant is determined in about one in five positive samples," the health ministry reported.

They also noted that football fans returning from Russia, where EURO 2020 was held, accounted for a significant percentage of genotyped samples.

According to Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the death toll has risen to 978, while it was 976 in the previous week. About 63% of the country's population has received at least one shot of the vaccine, while 25% have received both doses.

