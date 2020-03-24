UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 792 - Health Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 07:43 PM

Finland's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 792 - Health Authorities

Finland has registered another 92 COVID-19 cases within the last day, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 792, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a statement on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Finland has registered another 92 COVID-19 cases within the last day, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 792, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In Finland, there are 92 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 24. This figure is based on laboratory-verified data that THL manually collected in the regions," the statement said.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Finland stood at 700, according to THL.

Estonia, Finland's neighbor to the south, also registered new coronavirus cases on Tuesday 17 over the last day, making the total 369.

Related Topics

Finland March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police use drones to reinforce coronavirus p ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore Police to take action over violation of Sec ..

1 minute ago

Four gamblers arrested in police raid in Rawalpind ..

1 minute ago

One killed, 28 injured in Muzaffargarh road accide ..

1 minute ago

Police, paramilitary troops stage flag march

1 minute ago

3 held for selling surgical face masks on high pri ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.