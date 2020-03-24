(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Finland has registered another 92 COVID-19 cases within the last day, bringing the total number of patients in the country to 792, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In Finland, there are 92 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 24.

This figure is based on laboratory-verified data that THL manually collected in the regions," the statement said.

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases in Finland stood at 700, according to THL.

Estonia, Finland's neighbor to the south, also registered new coronavirus cases on Tuesday 17 over the last day, making the total 369.

Meanwhile, Serbia has registered 301 cases of the disease, including 15 patients who have already recovered, according to the country's Health Ministry. Three people have died since the outbreak.