HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Finnish defense corporation Patria said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of agreement with US firm Lockheed Martin for direct industrial cooperation, including fuselage assemblies for F-35 fighter jets in Finland.

"This agreement between Patria and Lockheed Martin on F-35 Forward Fuselage Assembly is a significant milestone for Finland's F-35 program and Patria. The large-scale assembly of 400 forward fuselages will take Patria's industrial capabilities to the next level," the company's chief program officer, Petri Hepola,�was quoted in the statement as saying.

The Finnish Defense Ministry�has an active contract with Lockheed Martin for the supply of 64 F-35s worth about 10 billion Euros ($10.9 billion). The delivery is set to take place between 2025 and 2030.