UrduPoint.com

Finland's Defense Firm Patria, Lockheed Martin To Cooperate On Assemblage Of F-35s

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Finland's Defense Firm Patria, Lockheed Martin to Cooperate on Assemblage of F-35s

Finnish defense corporation Patria said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of agreement with US firm Lockheed Martin for direct industrial cooperation, including fuselage assemblies for F-35 fighter jets in Finland

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Finnish defense corporation Patria said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of agreement with US firm Lockheed Martin for direct industrial cooperation, including fuselage assemblies for F-35 fighter jets in Finland.

"This agreement between Patria and Lockheed Martin on F-35 Forward Fuselage Assembly is a significant milestone for Finland's F-35 program and Patria. The large-scale assembly of 400 forward fuselages will take Patria's industrial capabilities to the next level," the company's chief program officer, Petri Hepola,�was quoted in the statement as saying.

The Finnish Defense Ministry�has an active contract with Lockheed Martin for the supply of 64 F-35s worth about 10 billion Euros ($10.9 billion). The delivery is set to take place between 2025 and 2030.

Related Topics

Assembly Company Finland Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, M ..

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

40 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Po ..

Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

41 seconds ago
 Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine A ..

Slovakia Receives $90Mln in Exchange for Ukraine Aid - Former Defense Minister

43 seconds ago
 flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to tr ..

Flydubai expects over 4.5 million passengers to travel across its network this s ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Source Calls US Embassy i ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Source Calls US Embassy in Khartoum Responsible for Sud ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.