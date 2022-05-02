UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Finland's Fennovoima Terminates Contract to Build Hanhikivi-1 NPP With Russia's Rosatom

Finnish nuclear power company Fennovoima announced on Monday the termination of of the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant (NPP) with Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom in Finland's Pyhajoki

"Fennovoima has terminated the contract for the delivery of the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant with Rosatom," the company said in a statement, adding that cooperation is ended "with immediate effect and both the design and licensing work and works at the Hanhikivi 1 site with RAOS project end."

The Finnish company also said it made the decision "due to RAOS Project's (legal entity of Rosatom in Finland) significant delays and inability to deliver the project."

"The war in Ukraine has worsened the risks for the project. RAOS has been unable to mitigate any of the risks," the statement added.

