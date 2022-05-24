UrduPoint.com

Finland's Fennovoima Withdraws Hanhikivi-1 NPP Construction License Application

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Finland's Fennovoima Withdraws Hanhikivi-1 NPP Construction License Application

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Finnish nuclear power company Fennovoima said on Tuesday it has withdrawn its application for a permit to build the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant (NPP) in Finland's Pyhajoki.

The construction of Hanhikivi-1 was earmarked as a collaboration between Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Fennovoima before the Finnish nuclear company unilaterally terminated the contract on May 2.

"On Tuesday 24th May 2022, Fennovoima has withdrawn the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant Construction License Application," a statement read.

Works at the construction site related to the contract have been halted and Fennovoima is now focused on ensuring safety in the short and long term, according to the statement.

The Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said in a press release it has received Fennovoima's application and in the coming weeks the government would issue its formal decision on terminating the consideration of Hanhikivi-1 project application.

Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev called Finland's decision to terminate the Hanhikivi-1 contract "strange" and said that Russia will seek clarifications. The Russian foreign ministry said Fennovoima was likely pressured into making the "political decision" of terminating the contract.

The Hanhikivi-1 project entailed the construction of a one-unit NPP based on the state-of-the-art Russian reactor VVER-1200, with the capacity of 1,200 MW. Fennovoima was the customer, owner and operator of the future NPP, while Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Project was the general contractor. The project was at the stage of licensing and preparatory works at the construction site when the contract broke.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company Finland SITE May Government Employment

Recent Stories

Joyland receives standing ovation at Cannes

Joyland receives standing ovation at Cannes

53 seconds ago
 Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tar ..

Amendment in laws possible through parliament: Tarar

16 minutes ago
 Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

Eight-member motorcycle lifter gang arrested

16 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under ..

Sri Lanka Hikes Fuel Prices to All-Time High Under New Pricing Formula

16 minutes ago
 Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets pres ..

Powerful abroad, punished at home: Biden gets presidential whiplash

17 minutes ago
 ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens sa ..

ICT administration to ensure capital's citizens safety; Senate told

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.