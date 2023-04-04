HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto signed an agreement on Finland's accession to NATo in Brussels on Tuesday.

The signing took place in a small office of the Finnish NATO representation in Brussels, opposite the NATO headquarters.

The flags of NATO, Finland, the EU and a bouquet of white flowers were on the table, as broadcast by Finnish media.

The minister is expected to hand over the signed document to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at 12:30 GMT. After that, Finland will officially become the 31st member of NATO.